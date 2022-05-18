This Weekend, Mainers Can Go Fishing “License Free”

Granted it is during the middle of tourist season, all Mainers can relax and enjoy a day of fishing even if they do not have a fishing license. The State of Maine is offering a free weekend of fishing for all Mainers.

In the State of Maine, a few times per year there are free fishing weekends offered. This is where anyone is allowed to fish without having to get a fishing license prior. Next month will be the second weekend this year in which we see a free fishing weekend here in Maine.

Earlier this year, on February 19th and 20th, we had our first free fishing weekend to celebrate the final weeks of winter. Get ready, because on June 4th and 5th there will be another free fishing weekend. So yes, this weekend in June a fishing license will not be required, however, all other laws and regulations will apply on these days.

If you are wondering where you should go fishing, I got you covered. Well, maine.gov has you covered. On their website, you can find all you need to know about the outdoors in Maine as well as fishing and boating. If you need some education on fishing or types of fish that you can find, that is a great place to look. You can check out local and updated fishing reports across the state and figure out where you want to be your next fishing spot.

As I've mentioned above, there are still rules during the free fishing weekends. Granted you do not need a fishing license to go fishing the weekend of June 4th and 5th, if you have had your fishing license revoked or suspended, you are not allowed to partake in the free fishing weekend.

