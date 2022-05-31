Speeding Out-Of-Stater Causes 3-Car Crash on Maine Turnpike, Several People Injured

According to WGME 13, a Connecticut man who was speeding on the Maine Turnpike caused a multi-car crash on Monday that sent several people to the hospital.

WGME reports that the crash happened on Monday morning in the Maine town of York in the Southbound lanes of the Maine Turnpike.

People that witnessed the crash told responding officers that a Chevy SUV had been speeding through heavy traffic and using multiple lanes to get around other drivers.

During one of the reckless passing attempts, the driver of the SUV, a 42-year-old man from Connecticut, hit a Volvo station wagon which then caused that car to crash into another vehicle and then the guardrail.

WGME reports that following the crash, 'several people' were sent to the hospital with what are being considered non-life-threatening injuries. Officials were still investigating the crash according to WGME.

As summer tourism traffic begins to ramp up in Maine, it is more important than ever to make sure we are all driving defensively, safely and distraction-free.

If you ever see someone on the Maine Turnpike, or any other Maine road, driving recklessly or dangerously, you should (when safe) reports them to the proper authorities so that they can take appropriate action.

Most importantly, with Summer in Maine fast-approaching, we urge our audience to never get behind the wheel of a car or the bars of a bike after consuming alcohol or any other mind-altering substance. The life you save could in fact be your own, or the life of someone you love dearly.

