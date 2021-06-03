A Maine Tradition Continues! Funtown Has Free Admission For Military Members This Weekend

It is so wicked wonderful to have the iconic Funtown back open for the season. Funtown, in Saco, is continuing one of its great traditions by giving free admission to military members this Saturday and Sunday.

All Active Duty, Reserved, Retired Military, and Veterans get entrance to the park for no charge. And their immediate family members can get $10 off a One-Day bracelet before 3 pm. This wonderful way to honor the Armed Forces has been something Funtown has done for years, and we are so thankful that they are bringing it back this Saturday and Sunday.

And this is going to be a great weekend for Nothern New England's largest amusement park. The weather looks quite summer-like with temps in the 80's!

Thank you, Funtown, and thank you to all our members of the military!

