Get Ready to Scream on These 11 Roller Coasters in Maine and New Hampshire

Theme parks are always fun to go to with friends or family (or both). They could be a perfect date day, where you eat and go on some rides (hopefully you choose to not eat prior to any rides that spin).

New England is home to many great amusement parks, but there is no denying that Maine and New Hampshire have some of the best around.

Enjoy a fun family day in the sun where you can visit Santa and celebrate the Christmas holiday spirit almost all year long at Santa's Village or even enjoy a day at Palace Playland near the beach. Imagine entering the stories that you read as a child, like Cinderella and Humpty Dumpty, which you can at Story Land in New Hampshire.

Yes, amusement parks are great for all ages, but let's be honest, thrill rides are some of the best rides to go on.

There are so many amazing roller coasters in both Maine and New Hampshire, for both children and adults. Whether you are an adrenaline junkie or just want to see how someone that you are with will do on a roller coaster, there are plenty to choose from.

If you love to go upside down, the newest roller coaster at Canobie Lake Park, Untamed, will definitely make your world spin upside down (in a good way), just make sure that you keep your head back against the seat.

You can go on a fast or slow coaster, however, no matter where you go, you are destined to find a roller coaster in Maine or New Hampshire.

11 Roller Coasters in Maine and New Hampshire There are so many theme parks in Maine and New Hampshire that can bring fun for the whole family. However, if you are an adventure seeker, you may be a fan of going on roller coasters. There are roller coasters for all ages that you can enjoy.