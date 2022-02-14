Recognize This Nostalgic Funtown Maine Song? You’ve Got Electric Light Orchestra to Thank

If you grew up as a Funtown USA regular, I bet I know the classic rock song you're most familiar with. In fact, I guarantee I know. It's a simple answer if you know the name of the song that's playing countless times on a slick ride named 'Astrosphere'.

The song is titled "Fire on High," a rather synthi-melodic tune by progressive rock dynamos, Electric Light Orchestra.

Now, I can only speak for myself, but I would at least hit Astrosphere twice a trip. That means twice actively listening to the song. However, add onto that the countless trips walking back and forth past the ride. You would probably hear the intro to that song at least 30-40 times.

And, that's just one trip. Maybe only half day (I enjoyed the Funtown/Splashtown mix). Imagine you go 5 to 10 times a year. Or maybe 20 to 30. There's a chance Funtown regional kids heard at least the opening of "Fire on High" hundreds, if not thousands of times. Talk about brand recognition.

I'm not sure I could say there was another classic rock song during my 10 year "Funtown USA is boss" phase that I heard more. I'm sure there were a few Beatles and Eagles tunes that got close, but nothing to those numbers. I readily admit that this was my first classic rock song love, even if it was mostly subconscious.

I know I'm not alone. In fact, my wife is just like me. She grew up in the Funtown region. However, she is so hypnotized by the tune that she simply calls it the Funtown song. I rest my case.

Now I need to approach Jeff Lynne, the stoic leader of Electric Light Orchestra. I would like to thank him on behalf of Southern Maine's youth of the 80's and 90's. We will never forget that incredibly wild intro to get us all fired up for an extremely awesome ride.

I will try daily on Twitter. It might take a while. Wish me luck. I'm not giving up until I hear from him.

