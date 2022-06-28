Splashtown USA in Saco, Maine Offering Private Cabanas for 2022

Going to a water or amusement park with the whole family or group of friends can sometimes feel like juggling several balls. And they’re on fire.

You want to make sure you have everything you need to enjoy the day. Things like drinks to stay hydrated, snacks to keep you fueled, sunscreen, towels, strollers, not to mention your wallet. Then you have to carry all that stuff with you in the heat while also trying to enjoy the pools, slides, and rides.

Sure you can rent a locker but only so much can fit in there.

For 2022 Splashtown USA has unveiled cabanas that parkgoers can rent.

These private cabanas fit 8 people in total. You can find them near the Mt. Olympus water slide tower.

According to the Funtown Splashtown USA website, the cabanas are 12x10 feet, they come with two sling-backed chaise lounge chairs, two Adirondack chairs, one small end table, two lockers that are 35” H x 15” W x 13.5” D, one hotel-style refrigerator, and one circular fan. And don’t worry about leaving your belongings there while you and your crew take on the waterslides. While you’re gone a Funtown Splashtown USA attendant will be on guard.

There are only 7 cabanas in total so reserve it in advance so you don’t miss out! Get all the details and reserve now here.

See the cabana on Facebook here.

