12 Maine Amusement Parks and Attractions Perfect for Your Holiday Weekend
Where to go and what to do? Those are a pair of pressing questions that people often end up asking themselves when it comes to holiday weekends in Maine. You know that there's lot of places to go and fun things to be done, but where do you even start? Here's a list of 12 ideas featuring some things you may have already considered, and a few others you probably hadn't.
Funtown
Funtown in Saco is back for another season, and while Splashtown won't open for a few more weeks, the rides at Funtown will be cranking all Memorial Day weekend long. The hours are trimmed this early in the season, so if you're thinking about visiting, plan accordingly.
Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens
The Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay is always a different kind of adventure, but it's going to be especially sweet over Memorial Day weekend because entry will be FREE. Free for Maine residents, that is. Thanks to a generous donation from Reny's, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens will celebrate Maine Days from the 28th through the 30th.
Congdon's After Dark
The food truck phenomenon is alive and well in Maine, and if you want to avoid chasing down your favorite trucks, you can visit Congdon's After Dark in Wells. Congdon's is known for their, delicious doughnuts but the food truck park is packed on holiday weekends with plenty of food, fun, and a beer garden to boot.
Palace Playland
Palace Playland, the beachfront amusement park and arcade in Old Orchard Beach, is back for another season, including a new ride called the Cliffhanger to add to their thrilling arsenal. If rain spoils the fun (or even if it doesn't), Palace Playland has one of the largest arcades in Maine, featuring some brand new state-of-the-art games.
The Escape Room and Maine Escape Games
Escape rooms remain one of the cooler group activities that doesn't involve eating, drinking, or waiting in line. Portland features The Escape Room, and South Portland features Maine Escape Games. Both businesses offer a selection of challenging rooms with different themes and a unique set of clues to escape within the time limit. Advance reservations are available.
York's Wild Kingdom
An annual trip to York's Wild Kingdom has been in the cards for many families for generations now. The longtime mix of one part zoo, another part amusement park will be ready to open over Memorial Day weekend. A visit to the lush butterfly sanctuary is a must.
Raptor Falls
There's a whole host of terrific mini-golf courses throughout the state of Maine that are worthy of your time, but one in particular has been drawing large crowds and long lines. That would be Raptor Falls in Arundel, a mini-golf course that features animatronic dinosaurs and a few other surprises as well.
Seacoast Adventure
If you want your amusement park attractions to feature some adrenaline, Seacoast Adventure in Windham may be the place for you. They already have one of the best go-karting tracks in Maine, but also feature the death defying Sky Swing. Just look up and definitely don't look down.
Jungle Adventure 3D Mini Golf
If you want to escape the outdoors but still want to partake in an outdoor activity, Jungle Adventure Golf in Old Orchard Beach is speaking your language. The neon-lit indoor 3-D mini golf course has quickly become a favorite for its unique game play and cool aesthetic.
Maine Wildlife Park
A wholesome adventure for the entire family is a day trip to the Maine Wildlife Park in Gray. It's one of the few places in the state where you're guaranteed to see a moose while also learning about other species native to Maine. There are gardens, walking trails, and a Warden museum to keep you entertained as well.
Arcadia
Maine's largest bar arcade, Arcadia, lives right along Congress Street in Portland. Not to be confused with the famous national park, Arcadia offers two floors of pinball, action, and retro games. They also have a food court serving up some delicious pizza, and a full service bar featuring specialty cocktails.
Reggae Sunday on Peaks Island
For decades, it's been a tradition that from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend, people gather at Jones Landing on Peaks Island for Reggae Fest every Sunday. Now under new management, Jones Landing is going to switch up the Reggae Sunday game just a little bit, but it's still worth the trip along a Casco Bay Lines ferry to a waterfront shindig.