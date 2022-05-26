12 Maine Amusement Parks and Attractions Perfect for Your Holiday Weekend

Where to go and what to do? Those are a pair of pressing questions that people often end up asking themselves when it comes to holiday weekends in Maine. You know that there's lot of places to go and fun things to be done, but where do you even start? Here's a list of 12 ideas featuring some things you may have already considered, and a few others you probably hadn't.

Funtown

Facebook via Funtown Splashtown USA Facebook via Funtown Splashtown USA loading...

Funtown in Saco is back for another season, and while Splashtown won't open for a few more weeks, the rides at Funtown will be cranking all Memorial Day weekend long. The hours are trimmed this early in the season, so if you're thinking about visiting, plan accordingly.

Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens

Facebook via Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens (Tory Paxson) Facebook via Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens (Tory Paxson) loading...

The Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay is always a different kind of adventure, but it's going to be especially sweet over Memorial Day weekend because entry will be FREE. Free for Maine residents, that is. Thanks to a generous donation from Reny's, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens will celebrate Maine Days from the 28th through the 30th.

Congdon's After Dark

Facebook via Congdon's After Dark Facebook via Congdon's After Dark loading...

The food truck phenomenon is alive and well in Maine, and if you want to avoid chasing down your favorite trucks, you can visit Congdon's After Dark in Wells. Congdon's is known for their, delicious doughnuts but the food truck park is packed on holiday weekends with plenty of food, fun, and a beer garden to boot.

Palace Playland

Facebook via Palace Playland Amusement Park Facebook via Palace Playland Amusement Park loading...

Palace Playland, the beachfront amusement park and arcade in Old Orchard Beach, is back for another season, including a new ride called the Cliffhanger to add to their thrilling arsenal. If rain spoils the fun (or even if it doesn't), Palace Playland has one of the largest arcades in Maine, featuring some brand new state-of-the-art games.

The Escape Room and Maine Escape Games

Facebook via The Escape Room (Portland, ME) Facebook via The Escape Room (Portland, ME) loading...

Escape rooms remain one of the cooler group activities that doesn't involve eating, drinking, or waiting in line. Portland features The Escape Room, and South Portland features Maine Escape Games. Both businesses offer a selection of challenging rooms with different themes and a unique set of clues to escape within the time limit. Advance reservations are available.

York's Wild Kingdom

Facebook via York's Wild Kingdom and Amusement Park Facebook via York's Wild Kingdom and Amusement Park loading...

An annual trip to York's Wild Kingdom has been in the cards for many families for generations now. The longtime mix of one part zoo, another part amusement park will be ready to open over Memorial Day weekend. A visit to the lush butterfly sanctuary is a must.

Raptor Falls

Facebook via Raptor Falls Mini Golf Facebook via Raptor Falls Mini Golf loading...

There's a whole host of terrific mini-golf courses throughout the state of Maine that are worthy of your time, but one in particular has been drawing large crowds and long lines. That would be Raptor Falls in Arundel, a mini-golf course that features animatronic dinosaurs and a few other surprises as well.

Seacoast Adventure

Facebook via Seacoast Adventure Facebook via Seacoast Adventure loading...

If you want your amusement park attractions to feature some adrenaline, Seacoast Adventure in Windham may be the place for you. They already have one of the best go-karting tracks in Maine, but also feature the death defying Sky Swing. Just look up and definitely don't look down.

Jungle Adventure 3D Mini Golf

Facebook via Jungle Adventure Mini Golf Facebook via Jungle Adventure Mini Golf loading...

If you want to escape the outdoors but still want to partake in an outdoor activity, Jungle Adventure Golf in Old Orchard Beach is speaking your language. The neon-lit indoor 3-D mini golf course has quickly become a favorite for its unique game play and cool aesthetic.

Maine Wildlife Park

Facebook via Maine Wildlife Park Facebook via Maine Wildlife Park loading...

A wholesome adventure for the entire family is a day trip to the Maine Wildlife Park in Gray. It's one of the few places in the state where you're guaranteed to see a moose while also learning about other species native to Maine. There are gardens, walking trails, and a Warden museum to keep you entertained as well.

Arcadia

Facebook via Arcadia Facebook via Arcadia loading...

Maine's largest bar arcade, Arcadia, lives right along Congress Street in Portland. Not to be confused with the famous national park, Arcadia offers two floors of pinball, action, and retro games. They also have a food court serving up some delicious pizza, and a full service bar featuring specialty cocktails.

Reggae Sunday on Peaks Island

Facebook via Stream Reggae Facebook via Stream Reggae loading...

For decades, it's been a tradition that from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend, people gather at Jones Landing on Peaks Island for Reggae Fest every Sunday. Now under new management, Jones Landing is going to switch up the Reggae Sunday game just a little bit, but it's still worth the trip along a Casco Bay Lines ferry to a waterfront shindig.

Where to Play Miniature Golf in Maine The golf season is upon us. The mini golf season that is. Here's a comprehensive list where you can go drop those hole-in-ones across Maine.