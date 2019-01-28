A Little Bit More of a Dip in Pump Prices

The price of gasoline around New England has dropped a little bit more in the past week.

According to GasBuddy.com, the average price of a gallon of gas in Maine fell just under a penny from last week, to $2.22 a gallon. In Presque Isle, most stations were at $2.39 a gallon as of Monday morning.

New Hampshire had the biggest decrease of the New England States, dropping 3 cents a gallon to an average $$2.30 a gallon. Meanwhile, Vermont's average pump price fell 2.4 cents a gallon to $2.36/

The national average remained unchanged from last week. It has fallen 2 cents a gallon in the past month and is 31.6 cents lower than at this time last year.