A 25-Year-Old Man Died in a Car Crash in Second North River, N.B.

The RCMP said a 25-year-old Moncton man died in a single vehicle crash in Second North River, New Brunswick, Friday, April 15, 2022. Two people were taken to the hospital.

The crash happened Friday around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Taylor Road and Route 112 near Salisbury, New Brunswick.

The Caledonia Region RCMP, Salisbury Fire and Rescue, and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to the scene. Police said, “The crash is believed to have occurred when the driver of the car, travelling northwest bound on Route 112, lost control of the vehicle, left the road, and collided with a power pole.”

The 25-year-old Moncton man died at the scene from his injuries, said the RCMP. He was the passenger in the vehicle. Two people who were sent to the hospital were also passengers. Officials believe they have non life-threatening injuries.

The 28-year-old driver from Moncton was not injured in the crash. Police said, “The man showed signs of impairment and subsequently refused to provide a breath sample. He was arrested at the scene without incident.”

David Quinn appeared in Moncton Provincial Court by way of a tele-remand on Tuesday, April 19. He was charged with:

Refusal to comply with demand, accident resulting in death

Two counts of refusal to comply with demand, accident resulting in bodily harm

Obstruction of a peace officer

Quinn was also in violation of his parole. He is in the custody of the Correctional Service of Canada. A court date for May 16, 2022 has been scheduled.

Get our free mobile app

An RCMP collision reconstructionist and the New Brunswick Coroner's office were on the scene of the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Spacious Home has Incredible Views with Tons of Privacy, Fort Kent, Maine