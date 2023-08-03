56-Year-Old Maine Woman Died after Dump Truck Hits Her

A 56-year-old woman from Saco died Wednesday evening after a dump truck hit her on Water Street.

Woman Died after being Hit by Dump Truck

Kimberley Lavin was walking around 4:42 pm when the dump truck hit her. Medical crews worked to save but were not successful. Police said the crash is under investigation.

Developing Story: More Information to be Released

This is a developing story and more information will be posted when it is released. To get breaking news, download the station’s app for free.

