43-Year-Old Maine Woman Attacked & Injured by a Cow

Police said a 43-year-old woman was attacked and injured by a cow as she was preparing for a jog on the Whistle Stop Trail in Farmington on Friday.

Woman Lifted Off the Ground by Cow's Horns

The cow charged the woman with its horns and lifted her off the ground, according to the Farmington Police Department. She escaped to a tree line nearby and sustained “small lacerations that required stitches." First responders with Northstar Ambulance treated her at the scene.

Cow and Large Pig Secured

The cows owner was contacted and secured the cow along with a large pig.

The Case is Under Investigation

Police said charges are possible and the case is being reviewed by the District Attorney’s office. Animal Control Officer Matthew Billian responded to the call and will monitor the investigation, said Farmington Police Chief Kenneth A. Charles.

