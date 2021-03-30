31-Year-Old Woman Killed after Tree Branch Falls on Moving Vehicle
Farmington police say a woman was killed Monday when strong winds caused a tree branch to fall onto her moving vehicle.
WABI reports it happened along Knowlton Corner Road shortly before 10 a.m.
Strong winds sheared a large section of a pine tree, sending branches onto the road as the SUV passed underneath. The largest branch landed on the driver’s side roof.
Police say 31-year-old Rochelle Hager, of Waterville, Maine died at the scene before responders arrived.
The branches also pulled down power lines and a utility pole.