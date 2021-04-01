Police ID 2 Men Found Dead in Farmington Home

FARMINGTON, Maine (AP) — Police have identified two people who were found dead in a Farmington home as men in their 50s.

Police say the causes of the deaths of 58-year-old Donald Hunter and 55-year-old Kevin Stanley remained under investigation on Wednesday.

The bodies of the men were found in the home on Tuesday morning.

The Sun Journal reports the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted autopsies.

Police found the bodies of the men after receiving a call to do a well-being check on two residents.