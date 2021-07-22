Get $20 Concert Tickets to See Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5 and More

Are you ready to snag $20 concert tickets to see your favorite bands and artists?

On Thursday (July 22), Live Nation announced the return of its popular $20 all-in tickets for almost 1,000 concerts across the United States.

Now that outdoor concerts are making a return, it's time to enjoy them. For a limited time only and while supplies last, you can get your hands on $20 tickets, which includes all of the taxes and fees.

“We can’t wait to get back on the road and in front of our fans, it means so much to be able to bring live music back to the people that support us the most,” the Jonas Brothers said in a statement. The brothers will be hitting the road for their Remember This Tour alongside Kelsea Ballerini and Jordan McGraw.

The best part? Tickets are available from almost every genre of music like pop, country, rock, hip-hop, Latin and more. Other participating artists include: Maroon 5, Luke Bryan, Kings of Leon, Lindsey Stirling, Alanis Morissette, Pitbull, KISS, Thomas Rhett, NF, Lil Baby, Trippie Redd, among numerous others.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday (July 28) at 12PM ET via LiveNation.com. They are sure to sell fast so be sure to have your credit card information ready. Between July 28 and August 1 or while supplies last, tickets will be available to the general public.

If you're a T-Mobile or Sprint customer, you can participate in an exclusive 24-hour presale through "T-Mobile Tuesdays" on Tuesday (July 27) at 12 PM ET.