Frankie Jonas has won a legion of fans with his viral TikTok videos, perhaps even rivaling the Jonas Brothers in sudden popularity!

The youngest Jonas Brother joined the popular social media app back in October. Since then, Frankie has amassed 1.2 million followers and has been verified on the platform. In just three months, the 20-year-old “Bonus Jonas” has 17.8 million likes on his posts.

And his fans are super engaged: Frankie's fans recently took to the comments section of Nick Jonas' TikTok video starring wife Priyanka Chopra to flood the comments with Frankie praise and jokingly question who Nick and the Jonas Brothers are.

"Omg, ur Frankie's brother," one fan wrote.

“Y’all out here in my brother’s comments acting reckless,” Frankie wrote alongside the video in a clip shared to his own page.

Nick watched Frankie's video and shared his reaction on his TikTok. In the video, he grabs his cell phone and calls his brothers: “Yeah, Joe, Kevin, forget what I said about letting Frankie in the band!"

Other videos feature Frankie roasting his brothers and their past reality series, Married to Jonas. He also recently gave fans a "tattoo tour" where he showed off all of his ink.

And we guess all the love and support is going to his head: His profile bio reads, "I am god amongst men. Bow before me."

Watch the videos, below.