14-Year-Old Maine Girl Dies From Suspected Overdose at a Graduation Party

According to WGME 13, a Maine teenager is dead following what investigators believe as an overdose.

The news station reports that the overdose happened at a graduation party in the Franklin County town of Eustis, Maine.

The Bangor Daily News reported that Sheriff's Deputies from Franklin County were called to a 'medical incident' at a Eustis graduation party at around 6 PM on June 13th.

Officials say that by the time they arrived on scene, the 14-year-old girl was already deceased. The incident reportedly occurred at a resident on Main Street.

The apparent overdose death, and the circumstances surrounding it, was being investigated by the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit.

The details surrounding this story are still developing and we will continue to keep this article updated as more information becomes available to us.

Our deepest condolences go out to the girl's family and friends during this difficult time.