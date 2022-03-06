7-Month-Old Maine Baby Taken into State Custody After Choking on Fentanyl, Parents Charged

According to WGME 13,, a 7-month-old baby from Bethel was taken into custody following an apparent fentanyl ingestion.

The alleged incident took place on Thursday when Oxford County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call that a baby was choking.

When police arrived, they noticed the child wasn't well and took the baby to an ambulance that was standing by on scene. While the child was being tended to by medical personnel, police talked to the parents. That's when they learned the child had accessed fentanyl that was in a straw on a nightstand.

The baby ended up receiving Narcan before being taken to the hospital for additional treatment. The baby has been placed in the temporary custody of Maine DHHS.

The parents, Echo Dunn, 27, and Robert Pilgrim, 38, have both been charged with the Class D crime of endangering the welfare of a child. According to WGME 13, they were summonsed for a future court date.

We will keep this story updated as more information becomes available.

