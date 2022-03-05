A Maine Nurse, Originally From Ukraine, is Heading Back to The Country to Treat Wounded Civilians, Soldiers

After seeing and hearing about all of the bloodshed in her Native land, one Maine nurse practitioner is preparing to fly back to the struggle country to help treat injured civilians and soldiers.

According to the Kennebec Journal, 39-year-old Natalia Iantsevych, is a nurse practitioner at Maine Medical Center's otolaryngology department that specializes in ears, nose and throat.

Iantsevych grew up in Ukraine before coming to the United States where she now lives in Falmouth. She says she'll be flying out this Sunday and expects to be gone about a month, though she says she'll stay even longer if she needs to.

Recently, while Iantsevych was visiting with family both in Poland and Slovakia and they were discussing the likelihood of Putin making good on his calls to invade Ukraine.

“The whole family sat around the table and talked about this potential war, but we were hoping it wouldn’t happen. We thought Putin was just trying to scare people. Unfortunately, it didn’t go how we were hoping.”

Iantsevych is originally from the Ukraine city Kovel, which is in Northwest Ukraine over near the border of Poland. She'll be returning to work at a hospital in the city of Lviv, a city that many Ukrainians are fleeing to as Russian attacks ramp up on the country's larger cities.

15 Events We Were Talking About In 2021 There is no doubt that a lot has happened in the last twelve months. In fact, so much has happened that there is a good chance you may not remember all of the big events from the last year. That's why we've put together a list of some of the big events that affected us in New England.

Do you have our free radio station app yet? If not, it's the perfect way to request a song, talk to the DJs, enter exclusive contests and to stay up to date with everything that's happening in and around Central Maine and the world. When you download it, make sure you turn on the push notifications so that we can send you exclusive content and local breaking news that you need to know about first. Just enter your mobile number below and we'll send a download link right to your mobile device. After that, you can download for free and immediately begin accessing all kinds of exclusive content tailored just for you. Give it a try and stay connected with us!