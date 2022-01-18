Maine Nursing Home Evacuated After High Winds Blew the Roof Off

According to WABI TV 5, all residents and staff are safe following a crazy turn of events as Monday as the roof blew off of a Milbridge, Maine nursing home.

Monday's winter storm brought heavy precipitation as well as high gusting winds to much of Maine. In addition to widespread power outages throughout the region, the winds were responsible for lots of headaches, too.

The nursing home, owned by Narraguagus Bay Health Care, sustained significant damage to the roof as the gusting winds literally peeled a large section of it right off.

Fox Bangor reported that approximately 55-65 residents were evacuated from the building following the incident by local fire fighters.

We will continue to keep this story updated as more information becomes available.

