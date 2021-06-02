What are the plans for Woodstock Old Home Week?

Woodstock Old Home Week announced on their Facebook page the decision to not hold Woodstock Old Home Week this year, 2021, as they follow public health guidelines related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, the organizers are trying to plan a Demo Derby and Lawnmower Races for later this year to give people something exciting to look forward to. Event planners said the plans will be looked at again and reviewed in August

See their Facebook post as it relates to the announcement:

What summer events are planned?

Officials with Woodstock Old Home Week said they are developing new ideas and looking at different opportunities for this summer. They ask everyone to check their social media on a regular basis for any updates.

One idea they are working on is Summer Drive-in Movies at the Grandstand - calling it “Throwback Summer Fun.”. Their Facebook page is looking for feedback from people in the community. You can see the post on their Facebook page.

A Carleton County tradition

We have come to know the great community event over the years as a Carleton County tradition. So many people have been going to the Woodstock Old Home Days activities and events for many, many years.

Featured at the annual fair has always been food, rides, displays, community events, pageants, live music, agriculture exhibits, harness racing and so much more. There have been wrestling events scheduled at Woodstock Old Home Week - a very popular thing for the fans.

More info

For more information about the plans for 2021 and for any questions or interest in participation, you can visit the Woodstock Old Home Week homepage at oldhomeweek.ca.