Maine State Police Briefs From Troop F ( Dec. 20 – Jan. 2)

Here are a few of the incidents investigated by Troop F of the Maine State Police in late December and early January. These items from the weekly police log may be minimally edited for clarity.

Man Charged With OUI after Driving into Snowy Field in Hodgdon

Corporal Dennis Quint and Trooper Nathan Desrosier responded to a single-vehicle crash in Hodgdon on Tues., Dec. 28. It was reported a man went off the road with his vehicle and was unresponsive. The caller added that a pickup was trying to help the man get his car unstuck. When the Troopers arrived, they found a man behind the wheel of the vehicle uninjured. He had missed a stop sign and drove across the Walker Road into a field, getting stuck in the snow. After an investigation, the man was arrested for OUI by Corp. Quint. He was transported to the Aroostook County Jail for an Intoxilyzer test and then released on bail.



Stolen Vehicle Recovered in Patten

Bangor PD took a stolen vehicle report and had leads that the vehicle may be in the southern Aroostook/northern Penobscot area and they knew who was driving. On Wednesday, Dec. 29, a Maine Game Warden observed the vehicle at a residence in Patten and notified the RCC. Trooper Noah Castonguay responded to the residence and confirmed it was the reported vehicle. The man who took the car was inside the residence and was arrested on an unrelated warrant. Penobscot County Sheriff’s Department was coming to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton and took the man back to their jail for Trooper Castonguay. The vehicle’s owner was notified and came to retrieve the car.

Merrill Man Arrested in Oakfield Crash

On Sunday Jan. 2, Trooper Tim Saucier responded to a motor vehicle crash in Oakfield after a homeowner called to report someone struck his garage and left the scene. Trooper Saucier was able to develop a suspect and located him approximately 3 hours after the crash. The operator admitted to the operation and leaving the scene. As a result, Tr. Saucier charged the 34-year old Merrill man with Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

Theft of Fuel in Wallagrass

On Dec. 21, Trooper Matt Curtin responded to a commercial garage in Wallagrass after a man called to report someone had backed up to his fuel tank and stole fuel from it. Trooper Curtin photographed tire impressions that were left at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Teen Driver Summonsed in Castle Hill

Trooper Castonguay was conducting traffic enforcement in Castle Hill on Dec. 21 and observed a vehicle speeding. After stopping the vehicle, Trooper Castonguay discovered the driver had an intermediate driver’s license which prohibited him from having passengers that were not immediate family. There were two of the driver’s friends in the back seat. After an investigation, the juvenile driver was issued a summons for speeding and for violating his intermediate driver’s license. One of the passengers had a valid license without restriction and was able to driver them home. The parents of the juvenile driver were notified of the incident.

Troop F is responsible for Maine State Police coverage for all of Aroostook County and the northern parts of Penobscot, Piscataquis and Somerset Counties. The Commanding Officer is Lt. Brian L. Harris.