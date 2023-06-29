Woman With World’s Largest Gape Eats Maine’s Biggest Lobster Roll

On this #Throwback Thursday, take a look back at a Guinness Book Of World Records winner who came to Maine last summer, and brought her appetite!

Samantha Ramsdell is a TikTok star, with an incredibly big mouth. So big in fact, that she is a Guinness World Records title holder, for "World's Largest Mouth Gape", so why not head to Maine, to try the self-proclaimed "World's Largest Lobster Roll?" She did just that, in July of 2022.

She holds the record for women, with a mouth that stretches at a whopping 6.52 cm!

Many years ago, I was working at a radio station in Bath. During the summer that I lived there, I would ride my mountain bike across the Sagadahoc Bridge, into Woolwich, and I would occasionally pedal over to a place called, Taste of Maine.

Now in their 45th year, this legendary restaurant has been serving up delicious seafood since 1978. They have a few claims to fame, one being a giant inflatable lobster that sits on top of the roof, and covers about 75% of it, and the other is their claim that they serve "The World’s Largest Lobster Roll."

These bad boys are 22-inches long, and it has become a dare that many customers have taken on over the years. In fact, should you finish this beast, you become an official member of "The Clean Plate Club" which based on the sheer size of this lobster roll, is no easy feat.

Samantha not only did a great job, but she really seemed to enjoy her time here in Maine! Best of all, she has a terrific sense of humor about all of her fame.

She also has several videos of her attempting to tackle things like, "The World's Biggest Bagel."

"The Biggest Sandwich In NYC"

And of course, "The World's Biggest Slice of Pizza"

Their Facebook page has a bunch of fun videos of customers who decided to take the lobster roll challenge!

