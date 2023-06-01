tbt TikTok Tourist Is Baffled By Freeport’s ‘Weird Mc Donald’s”

What? You’ve never seen a Mickey D’s that looks like a house before? Well, neither did this guy!

Last year, A TikTok user visiting Maine, named evil easter bunny didn't quite know what to make of the infamous "McDonald's House" located in Freeport.

Freeport, Maine, has some pretty strict zoning laws, so in 1984, McDonald's got around this by setting up shop in a 19th-century home. Rest assured, the inside looks like a regular restaurant

Those bright, golden yellow arches would never have passed the towns goal of keeping that vintage 1800's New England look, so a compromise was born. And as you may know, the same goes for the Starbucks in Freeport as well.

This particular Freeport location was also named one of "The Most Unique McDonald's Restaurants In America"

And I can tell you from experience, visiting the "Mansion McDonald's" in Freeport, is definitely something you should check out if you are in the area. It makes for a fun pit stop to grab breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

Those bright, golden yellow arches would never have passed the town's goal of keeping that vintage 1800's New England look, so a compromise was born. And as you may know, the same goes for the Starbucks in Freeport as well.

The comment section of the evil easter bunny video has some interesting thoughts on this unusual sight.

RichardWTFbro

i gotta see the inside

Jessica

It looks nice! It must of cost a pretty penny!

Holly Fraser

I mean, I would prefer this over the actual normal McD buildings.

Chasity

Imagine Walmart

Netsirk Nosreme

Thank goodness for code ordinances

Jeans

I pasted by this once even my mom was shocked

Alex Cicchetto890

But a quarter mile to the left is LL.bean, North face, and plenty of other big box stores

Merranda Lee

I’ve been here so many times I forget it’s an oddity to some people lol