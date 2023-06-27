Can You Guess What Was Voted ‘Maine’s #1 Comfort Food?’

The answer may surprise you!

This seems like to perfect day to bring up this topic since it is yet another rainy, gloomy day here in the Bangor area, so why don't we think of something that will give you some "sunshine", or in this case, comfort?

Comfort food is described in the dictionary as "food that provides consolation or a feeling of well-being, typically any with a high sugar or other carbohydrate content and associated with childhood or home cooking"

My personal favorite comfort foods are pizza, grilled cheese & tomato soup, and of course, mac & cheese, but in a recent food survey of the top choice in every state, the answer from Maine may not be what you expect.

Recently, they tackled the task of choosing what every state in the U.S. enjoys for "comfort food"

When their mouthwatering taste test came to an end, here is how it broke down in New England:

Massachusetts: Clam chowder

New Hampshire: Pancakes and maple syrup

And drum roll...wait for it! The top comfort food in Maine was the lobster roll!

It's pretty amazing that people from all over the world clamor for something we probably take for granted because we live here. There are a ton of establishments that offer this tasty Maine treat, although there is always some debate on how to do it the "perfect way", but evidently when it comes to comfort, it sits alone at the top of the list.

It wouldn't be my personal choice, but the experts at Mashed have spoken, so treat yourself on this rainy day!