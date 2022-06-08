Woman Dies in Car Crash in Shediac Bridge, N.B.

Police say a 41-year-old New Brunswick woman died following a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Shediac Bridge, about 25 kilometres northeast of Moncton.

Members of the Shediac RCMP, Shediac Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to the crash on Route 134 around 1:45 p.m., according to Corporal Gabriel Deveau.



The driver of the car, a 41-year-old woman from Cormier-Village, N.B, died at the scene as a result of her injuries, Deveau stated. The victim’s name was not released. There was no one else in the car.

The road was closed for a period of time Tuesday, while the accident scene was cleared. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Police believe alcohol may have been a contributing factor.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's office are assisting with the ongoing investigation. An autopsy is scheduled to determine the woman's exact cause of death.

