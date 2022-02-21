Wisdom Comeback Stuns Bangor Christian 46-44; Recap & Scoring

A tournament classic on Monday Night

The 4/5 matchup in Class D North boys was one that many had circled when the heal points were finalized last week. Wisdom came in as the #4 seed fresh off an 11-5 regular season and were taking on the #5 Bangor Christian Patriots that finished with a 10-6 record.

loading...

Both teams had no trouble in the preliminary round as Wisdom beat Ashland 90-45 and Bangor Christian defeated Shead 71-22.

loading...

loading...

1st Quarter

The first quarter saw both teams feeling each other out and the two teams struggled to penetrate the opposition's defense. Kaiden Daigle set the tone for the Pioneers down low on both ends of the floor grabbing 5 rebounds and scoring 4 points to lead Wisdom's first quarter offense. Camden Pelletier and Dom Gendreau scored 2 points apiece for Wisdom. Jalen Reed made a three-point field goal for Bangor Christian with Conrad Straubel and Colton White scored 2 points apiece. At the end of the first quarter the score Wisdom 8 Bangor Christian 7

The Pelletier brothers pass back-and-forth to figure out the BC defense The Pelletier brothers pass back-and-forth to figure out the BC defense loading...

2nd Quarter

Bangor Christian's defense kept Wisdom from getting easy looks at the basket. The Patriots closed out the second quarter with an offensive run led by Jason Libby who made (2) three-point shots on his way to 10 points in the quarter. Straubel scored 4 points for the Patriots with Reed adding 3 more points, and White scoring 2 points. Wisdom's offense got 2 points apiece from Gendreau, Daigle, Camden Pelletier, and Logan Lagasse. At hafltime the score Bangor Christian 26 Wisdom 16

loading...

3rd Quarter

Kaiden Daigle continued to work hard grabbing several rebounds, creating turnovers and scoring 4 points in the third quarter. Carter Pelletier was finally able to get going offensively for Wisdom scoring 6 points in the quarter while Gendreau and Lagasse each made one free-throw. Straubel scored 6 points on (2) three-point field goals for the Patriots with Reed adding 4 points and White scoring 2 points. At the end of the third quarter the score Bangor Christian 38 Wisdom 28

Get our free mobile app

loading...

4th Quarter

Wisdom's full court pressure and intensity caused confusing for Bangor Christian and generated several turnovers. The Pioneers would eventually tie the game and then take a 1-point lead on a Carter Pelletier layup and free-throw. With the game tied and just under 1 minute to go, Camden Pelletier drove the lane and dropped a floater down through the net to give Wisdom a 46-44 lead. Going down the stretch of the final 30 seconds Bangor Christian looked for an opportunity to score but did not get a clean look as Kaiden Daigle once again stepped up defensively creating chaos. Time expired and Wisdom found themselves on the court celebrating a come from behind win.

Coach Dom Rossignol celebrates with his team as they move into the semi-final round Coach Dom Rossignol celebrates with his team as they move into the semi-final round loading...

Carter Pelletier led the offensive attack for Wisdom in the fourth quarter scoring 10 points with Gendreau adding 6 points on (2) three-point field goals. Wisdom made (4) three-point shots as a team in the fourth quarter. Carter Pelletier scored a game-high of 16 points for the Pioneers with Gendreau scoring 11 points and Daigle finishing with 10 points. Straubel and Libby each made a three-point field goal for the Patriots in the closing quarter. The final score Wisdom 46 Bangor Christian 44

Wisdom will play in the semi-finals on Thursday night at the Cross Center at 8:30 p.m.