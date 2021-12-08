Winthrop Woman Killed in Another Pedestrian Crash in Maine

Winthrop police have identified a local woman who was killed when she was struck by a pickup truck while walking on U.S. Route 202 Monday night.

Emergency responders were called to the crash around 7:45 p.m. near the Monmouth-Winthrop town line. Fifty-eight-year-old Donna Driscoll of Winthrop died at the scene of the crash, according to a news release on Tuesday.

Police said 37-year-old Nathaniel Stewart of Winthrop was driving a 2016 Chevrolet pickup east on Route 202 when he struck the woman.

Winthrop police did not release any further details about the crash.

Maine State Police, Monmouth and Winthrop police, and the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office are investigating the fatal crash. The Kennebec and Somerset County district attorneys have also been notified.

Officials said Stewart is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information that may be helpful is asked to call the Winthrop Police Department at (207) 377-7226.

