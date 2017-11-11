Wintergreen and Katahdin Announce POLAR EXPRESS Weekends

Wintergreen Arts Center and Katahdin Trust Company announce THE POLAR EXPRESS holiday event will be held on two weekends in December this year.

Wintergreen Arts Center

Families may choose from the following four days to take a ride on the magic “train” to the North Pole: Friday, December 8, Saturday, December 9, Friday, December 15, and

Saturday, December 16, 2017.

One-thousand POLAR EXPRESS tickets will be sold on Black Friday, November 24, from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm, at the Rotary Auction Store in the Aroostook Centre Mall. Five-hundred POLAR EXPRESS tickets will also be sold online beginning at noon on Cyber Monday, November 27, at the MSAD#1 Adult & Community Education website, msad1.coursestorm.com.

With the purchase of a $10 roundtrip golden ticket, each passenger climbs aboard Presque Isle Historical Society’s Molly the Trolley who magically transforms herself into THE POLAR EXPRESS. As the conductor punches tickets, riders enjoy a

special holiday trip to the North Pole (Wintergreen) where Santa’s Elves serve hot cocoa and sing songs. Everyone gets to decorate sugar cookies, visit with Santa, and take home a jingle bell souvenir.

Rides are intended for children ages 10 and under. All children must be accompanied by a ticketed adult. Time of departure is to be selected when purchasing tickets. “Trains” depart every 20 minutes from Gentile Hall at the University of Maine at Presque Isle (UMPI) from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Fridays and 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Saturdays.

All tickets are roundtrip from UMPI to Wintergreen and back to UMPI.

For more information, the public may contact Wintergreen at (207) 762-3576 or wintergreenarts@gmail.com.