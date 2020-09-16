Why are celebrities freezing their Instagram and Facebook accounts today?

Celebrities like Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian-West and Demi Lovato are logging off of their Facebook and Instagram social media accounts on Wednesday (September 16) to combat the misinformation and hate being spread on the platforms via Facebook's algorithmic infrastructure.

The protest was was launched by a campaign called Stop Hate For Profit. According to the campaign's official website, they want Facebook and Instagram to "stop valuing profits over hate, bigotry, racism, antisemitism, and disinformation." Back in July, more than 1,000 businesses pulled their advertisements from the platforms to support the movement.

"The hate that is constantly being uploaded and posted can’t be ignored anymore," Lovato wrote in a statement about her participation in the movement. "All of the false information being spread right now is doing so much harm."

"I love that I can connect directly with you through Instagram and Facebook, but I can’t sit by and stay silent while these platforms continue to allow the spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation - created by groups to sow division and split America apart," Kardashian-West wrote on Twitter.

Perry shared a similar statement: " I can’t sit idly by while these platforms turn a blind eye to groups and posts spreading hateful disinformation and intentional confusion."

See why these stars and more are logging off Facebook and Instagram today, below.