Who Won $3 Million In The Maine Lotto’s Mega Millions Game?

Back in early January, we learned that someone from Maine had won millions of dollars in the Mega Millions lottery game. We now know the name of the winner.

On January 11th, WMTW, reported that a winning ticket worth $3,000,000 was sold at the Westbrook Market in Westbrook. At that point, all we knew was that the winner was a regular customer of the small town convenience store.

On Wednesday, the Maine State Lottery twitter account announced the list of big Maine winners from January. That list confirms the $3 million winner is a man named Kenneth Duncan.

There is no word on how he intends to spend the money, but we all want to say congrats to him!

When asked about him, one of the employees of the store said:

He's one of those people that you're just so happy to see win because he's just, he is a kind person. He's always been respectful, always pleasant to wait on

The Mega Millions game is drawn on Tuesdays and Fridays. Please play responsibly.

For selling the winning ticket, the store got a $25,000 bonus. The owners say they plan to use the money for renovations.

