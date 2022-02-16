Presque Isle Summer Events to be Marketed Around Maine

Great news if you’re planning events in Presque Isle, Maine.

The Star City Committee will help promote the event on their website and in publications in Bangor and Portland “including but not limited to Bangor Metro magazine, Bangor Daily News, The Portland Sunday newspaper, The Star-Herald, The County, and more.” This is an opportunity to get the word out to people in the central and southern parts of the state.

The Committee Chair, Kim Smith. said the Presque Isle Community Development Association received a grant from the Maine Office of Tourism. She also said, “The City has put on summer events for several years and was looking for better visibility throughout the state to draw more visitors. With the recent success of Star City Spirit of Christmas Celebration, the City, through its non-profit arm, Presque Isle Community Development Association, applied for and received a grant from the Maine Office of Tourism. This will allow us to promote events held in the City this Summer in downstate markets.”

It’s easy to have your event included. Send the info to ksmith@presqueisleme.us. Submit all the information by April 15, 2022. Make sure you provide the location and the event’s name and the date and time it will take place. Also include any admission fees (if applicable). Submit the name of the organization and who to contact for additional info. The Star City’s website will have the info in early May.

Reach out to Kim Smith if you have any questions or need more information. Call (207) 760-2722 or email her at ksmith@presqueisleme.us.

