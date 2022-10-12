When Should We Expect the First Snowfall in Presque Isle, Maine?

When Will We Snow?

The question this time of year is - when will we get our first snowfall? It’s one we all ask because it marks a significant start to winter.

It’s obviously hard to narrow it down to the exact date, and it’s not the same time for different areas, but we can base our best guess on previous years.

Usually the first snow is just a little dusting. Really nothing to even plow or shovel, but we know there’s much more on the way.

First Snow in Recent Years

Take Presque Isle for example. According to the site howmuchwillitsnow.com, the earliest snow in the last six years was on October 24, 2018 when the Star City saw 2 inches. The next earliest was in 2020 on October 26 when we got just 1”. (See below for more dates).

October or November?

So is it fair to say we could see a tiny trace of snow in October? Maybe, but November is when we usually see snow. Four out of the last six years, the first snow was in early November. Last year, the first snow in Presque Isle was 3 inches on November 15, 2021.

So when should we expect snow? It’s been pretty steady over the years to see our first snow the second or third week of November.

FIRST SNOW IN PRESQUE ISLE, MAINE:

2016-2017 - 2” on Nov 22

2017-2018 - 1” on Nov 26

2018-2018 - 2” on Oct 24

2019-2020 - 1” on Nov 11

2020-2021 - 1” on Oct 26

2021-2022 - 3” on Nov 15

YEARLY TOTALS IN PRESQUE ISLE, MAINE:

2016-2017 - 103”

2017-2018 - 107”

2018-2018 - 139”

2019-2020 - 125”

2020-2021 - 82”

2021-2022 - 98”

