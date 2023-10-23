When Did It Become Rude for Mainers to Say ‘You’re Welcome?’

When Did It Become Rude for Mainers to Say ‘You’re Welcome?’

Credit: Yosi Prihantoro on Unsplash

This situation might seem a bit peculiar because there aren't any set rules for it; it's all about the vibes. But when did responding with "you're welcome" become a potentially rude choice?

The debate revolves around the use of "no problem" versus "you're welcome." You can certainly use both phrases, but generally, people tend to lean more towards one or the other.

In a TikTok video by user Yuval Ben-Hayun (@yuvaltheterrible), he delves into the thought process of both sides, explaining why each believes their response is correct. Yuval has over 1.3 million followers on TikTok, over 60 million likes, and more than 135k likes in just this video alone.

Those who prefer "no problem" argue that it's a more polite way to respond to a "thank you." They believe it conveys that helping was not an issue and that saying "you're welcome" might come across as demanding recognition or gratitude.

On the other hand, supporters of "you're welcome" argue that it's the more appropriate response. They see "no problem" as implying, "I'm only doing this because it's not an issue," while they believe "you're welcome" means, "You're welcome to my help anytime."

Yuval explores both perspectives and explains why each side may view the other as wrong when, in reality, neither response is inherently rude or impolite. He suggests that these choices often come from a place of personal defense in our communication, reflecting our emotions rather than knowledge.

As for me, I sidestep both "you're welcome" and "no problem" and opt for a friendly, hearty "AYUH," true to my Mainer roots.

