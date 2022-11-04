What’s the Winter Forecast for Maine and Aroostook County?

What is the Forecast for this Winter?

There’s been a lot of discussion about what kind of winter we’ll see in northern Maine and across the state this year. Two of the key issues are the temperatures and snowfall. Some meteorologists are saying we’ll have a warmer winter (still cold) with average snowfall.

READ MORE: When Should We Expect the First Snowfall in Presque Isle, Maine?

What Will We Get for Winter Temperatures?

Right now we are hearing that temperatures will be warmer than normal, especially from December to February, according to Charlie Lopresti at WGME.

When January hits, we could get a very significant drop in temperatures that will bring on some very cold weather. With heating costs so high this year, we’ll have to really plan ahead to stay warm.

READ MORE: Weather Averages in Aroostook County, Maine

How Much Snow Will We Get?

As far as how much snow we’ll get this year, we should see about what we see every year - a lot. But that’s normal. Forecasters say we should get the same averages as we have seen over the last couple of winters.

We will definitely see nor’easters and big storms. We’ll also see a significant amount of snow in December, but no more than on average.

When it’s all said and done, Northern Maine and across the state should see a little less or about the same accumulation of snow as recent years.

READ MORE: What Does the Framer’s Almanac Say?

How to Study the Forecast?

Lopresti said a study of the Pacific Ocean and water temperatures can give good indications on the forecast and across the country including in the Northeast.

Get our free mobile app

Aroostook County Knows Winter

No matter what, we make it happen in the County. We love our winter sports and we can clean up after a storm like no other place. The expensive heating costs are something new this year. It will be one of the biggest issues more than just about anything else.

Do You Remember These 8 Crazy Maine Weather Events?