Winter Prediction From Two Almanacs is Not Looking Pretty for New England

It's like Punxatawny Phil seeing his shadow in February, an event so steeped in tradition you can't help but wonder did he see it or not. It doesn't change your life, but it sure is intriguing.

The Farmers' Almanac, out of Lewiston, Maine, or The Old Farmer's Almanac from Dublin, New Hampshire is like that. Each year after publication we rush to purchase an almanac to decipher the tradition of the winter weather forecast. What does the Farmers' Almanac weather prediction look like for next year?

Let me tell you. It's not looking pretty if you live in New England.

Both publications predict light slushy snow for November and cold temps, but no major snow storms, nor significant snowfall until mid-January. Then watch out.

December, January, and February also are predicted to bring us bone-chilling cold temperatures, but the bulk of the snow is in January. That means no "White Christmas" for New Englanders. But hey, sometimes we have snow for Christmas, and other years we don't. We roll with it.

Major snow storms for January and February are typical, but the almanacs predict unseasonably warm temperatures at the end of February, right around school vacation week.

Then for March and April, very, very wet and unsettled. In fact, that unsettled weather continues through May, with rain heavy at times, with short breaks of seasonable weather.

The Farmers' Almanac reminds us to not believe everything we here that's been passed down from generations when it comes to weather folklore too.

How well does the almanac do each year at predicting the weather? They're fairly accurate much of the time. How do they do it? Don't ask. It's a secret calculation no one has been able to figure out, and neither almanac is telling.

Bundle up, because winter is around the corner, but let's have a pumpkin latte first.

