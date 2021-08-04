The Farmer’s Almanac is Out With The 2021 Maine Winter Forecast

Every year we almost forget in the middle of summer that we'll soon see another brutal New England winter rolling around. Well, if you're one of the thousands that forgot, your reminder just came in courtesy of the ever-popular Farmer's Almanac.

The first thing you should know is that the Farmer's Almanac is not predicting a crazy-insane amount of snow for Maine this year. However on the other hand, they're also not saying that all the snow is gonna miss us either. In fact, the Farmer's Almanac says that this will be a "flip-floppy winter" for us here in New England. But what does that all mean?

According to them, January will be the 'flip' month where many states, particularly along the Atlantic seaboard, will see lots of winter storms and snowfall. February, in fairly stark contrast, will be comprised of more mild weather and less snowfall in comparison to the prior month.

As far as the temperatures go, at least for us here in Northeast, don't expect anything to out of the ordinary. The Farmer's Almanac says that while the Central United States should expect 'well below normal' temps for the winter, the New England region will be "near-normal" as far as the cold goes. But who are we kidding? Once it gets below 20 degrees, cold is just cold, right?

Any way you dice it it seems as though Maine is in for a pretty average winter. Hopefully there is still enough snow through the 'flop' month of February to satisfy the needs of all the Maine skiers, snowboarders, snowshoers and snowmobilers. Though the less we have to shovel the better, right?

