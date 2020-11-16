It's a Christmas Miracle! Our great friends at the Portland Symphony Orchestra are not letting this global pandemic from getting in the way of one of the greatest holiday traditions in Maine--The Magic of Christmas! The PSO is offering this year's Magic ON DEMAND. And better yet, it's "Pay What You Can"

From the PSO Website:

This year, your PSO is bringing the Magic of Christmas to you! Watch this new, online concert led by Music Director Eckart Preu, with special guests Alyson Cambridge, James Kennerley, the Magic of Christmas Chorus, the Portland Ballet, and Pihcintu Multinational Chorus! Featuring Christmas classics as well as a world premiere holiday work and the beloved “Sleigh Ride”!

GET YOUR "PAY WHAT YOU CAN" TICKETS FOR THE MAGIC OF CHRISTMAS

I think everyone in my family will still dress in our holiday best as we watch the PSO from the comfort of our living room. And yes, there will be the traditional sing-a-long at the end of the show which means everyone in my family will get to hear how bad a singer I REALLY am!

Here's the 2020 Program:

COLERIDGE-TAYLOR: Christmas Overture VEJVANOVSKÝ: Sonata Natalis C-dur MENKEN: “A Place Called Home” from A Christmas Carol FULLAM: “Somewhere” RICHMAN: Hanukkah Medley HUMPERDINCK/TARKMANN: Hansel and Gretel Prelude TRADITIONAL/SADLER: “Sheriff Santa” WINEGLASS: The Toy Factory: Little Elves, Fairies, and Snowmen; a PSO Commission and World Premiere TCHAIKOVSKY: “Waltz of the Snowflakes” from Nutcracker TRADITIONAL/RICHMAN: “O Holy Night!” ANDERSON: “Sleigh Ride” TRADITIONAL/RICHMAN: Christmas Sing-a-long TRADITIONAL: “We Wish You a Merry Christmas”

Thank you to the PSO for making the MAGIC happen in 2020. Here's to all being back in the Merrill together in 2021.

Here's a clip from 2015's Magic