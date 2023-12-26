24 Sentimental Things That Mainers Wanted for Christmas This Year

Before we delve into the heartwarming content, a quick heads up: this is about to get incredibly gushy.

Contrary to the rugged and tough exterior that the average Mainer often presents, deep down, we're a soft-hearted bunch that just wants to share love. And what better time for spreading love than during the festive season of Christmas? While many people typically rush to stores, throw some elbows, wrap presents, and joyfully exchange gifts, there are certain heartfelt desires that money can't buy.

The holiday season can be challenging for various reasons. Whether it's the inability to be with loved ones due to travel, time constraints, or financial limitations, or the painful realization that someone dear is no longer with us, these challenges are shared by many. We all grieve; it's a human and normal experience.

Personally, I lost my father a few years ago, and the days leading up to the holidays just don't feel the same without him. Despite attempting to focus on the good times on the actual day, his absence is always deeply felt.

Furthermore, this past year, my dog and best friend, Gabby, passed away. It’s no exaggeration that Gabby was my best friend; she would even join me at work and keep me company while getting through the workday. Having her in my life for 8 years made this Christmas particularly difficult, as it was the first one without her.

When asked about my Christmas wishes, I've always been challenging to shop for. I’m not very materialistic; I value memories and experiences. Losing such significant figures in my life has only intensified my appreciation for creating lasting memories rather than unwrapping gifts. Judging by the responses to the question posed on Facebook, 'What is one thing you want for Christmas that you can't buy in stores?' it's clear that I'm not alone in this sentiment.

Moreover, I want to extend support to others dealing with grief this holiday season. The responses we received certainly reflect the shared emotions of those navigating this difficult time.

Here are just some of the heartfelt replies we received.

