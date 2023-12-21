Can You Guess What Maine’s Favorite Christmas Movie Is?

'Tis the season for joy, caroling, giving, and, of course, indulging in cheesy Christmas movies.

There's something magical about a classic, campy Christmas film that effortlessly puts you in the holiday spirit. Whenever you think, "Hmm, it just doesn't feel like Christmas," all you need to do is throw on a festive movie, prepare some hot cocoa, snuggle up with a warm blanket, and voila, instant Christmas cheer.

Personally, I have a soft spot for Christmas Romantic Comedies—they're not just my favorite genre of holiday film, but my favorite genre overall.

Credit: Drew Coffman on Unsplash Credit: Drew Coffman on Unsplash loading...

Now, let's delve into the burning question: What is Maine's favorite Christmas movie?

A recent study by Looper aimed to answer just that. Analyzing IMDb and Google Trends data for the past 12 months of 2023, the Looper team identified the most popular Christmas movies in each state.

Maine's choice turned out to be ‘The Polar Express,’ an animated film based on the 1985 children's book by Chris Van Allsburg. Starring Tom Hanks in multiple roles, including a conductor, Ebenezer Scrooge, and Santa Claus, it's noteworthy that Maine stands alone as the only state to select this film as its favorite.

According to the study, Maine's top 5 favorite Christmas movies are as follows:

🎄 The Polar Express

🎄 How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

🎄 White Christmas

🎄 Frosty the Snowman

🎄 A Christmas Story

Interestingly, the nationwide favorite, according to the study, is ‘Christmas with the Kranks,’ starring Tim Allen and Jamie Lee Curtis. This film claims the top spot in seven states, including New England’s own Vermont.

For a comprehensive overview, you can explore Looper's full study and compare Maine's Christmas favorites with those of the rest of the country, here.

