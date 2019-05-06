Watch Patrick Dempsey’s Appearance On The Nite Show [VIDEO]

McDreamy comes home to Maine!

Superstar actor and Maine native Patrick Dempsey recently taped an interview for an episode of The Nite Show with Danny Cashman to discuss a number of topics, including his work with The Dempsey Challenge, his time on the hit show Grey's Anatomy, his passion for auto racing, life in Maine, and his upcoming projects!

There was also a funny bit called "Dan's Anatomy" that features a cameo from Double Dare host, Marc Summers.

