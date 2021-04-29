Maine’s Patrick Dempsey Sings For the First Time in ‘Enchanted’ Sequel

Patrick Dempsey is singing, in his outloud voice...for the world to hear in the upcoming Disney movie 'Disenchanted.'

News Center Maine reported that our very own McDreamy, who was in the first Enchanted in 2007, will sing in the sequel 'Disenchanted'. In the original, Patrick played the lawyer Robert Phillip who fell in love with a maiden sent to New York City by an evil queen. Yes, it was a fantasy and yes, it's really cute!

What is Patrick Dempsey up to these days?

Patrick Dempsey did an interview with Variety where he talked about all sorts of goodies: final appearance in Grey's Anatomy, Porche eyewear and singing for the first time! Plus they chatted about why it's taken 14 years to start a sequel to such an endearing and successful movie. Spoiler alert: they couldn't agree on a script.

What is Disenchanted about?

According to IMDB, 'Disenchanted' happens 10 years after the original where Giselle is questioning her happiness and 'inadvertently turning the lives of those in the real world and Andalasia upside down in the process.' So far, Amy Adams, James Marsden, Idina Menzel and Patrick Dempsey have all on board for the sequel. It's only in pre-production and there's no date on when it will be done or released.

Is Patrick Dempsey scared to sing in public?

He told Variety: 'I’ve never ever sung publicly — for a reason. So bear with me. I hope the fans embrace it.' Oh, we'll embrace it Patrick...don't you worry!

