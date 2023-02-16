4th Graders In Corinth Interview Patrick Dempsey

It was a McDreamy day for some kiddos in Corinth!

Teacher Melissa Buske Morissette, gave her 4th grade students at Central Community Elementary School in Corinth, quite a treat yesterday.

Maine native Patrick Dempsey was interviewed by students yesterday. He wasn’t there in person, but through the miracle of technology, but his very famous and handsome face was beamed in for all the kids to see.

Dempsey weighed in on a variety of topics, including being diagnosed with Dyslexia at the age of 12.

On her Facebook page, Melissa posted some clips of the chat:

In 1997, Patrick Dempsey's mother, Amanda, was diagnosed with cancer, and when she passed in 2014, he helped start the Patrick Dempsey Center at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. In 2009, when Dempsey introduced the first Dempsey Challenge, which features cyclists, runners and walkers. It has become an annual event in the Lewiston area, raising millions of dollars over the years.

Dempsey was born in Lewiston and grew up in the nearby towns of Turner and Buckfield. He, of course, is best known for his role as neurosurgeon Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd in Grey's Anatomy, and has been in quite a few hit movies over the years, including "Outbreak", "Scream 3", "Sweet Home Alabama", "Made of Honor", "Valentine's Day", "Transformers: Dark of the Moon", and "Bridget Jones's Baby", and my personal favorite, "Can't Buy Me Love."

The 15th Annual Dempsey Challenge will take place, September 23rd & September 24th, when people from all over the world will come together and participate in this event to make life better for people who are living with cancer.

Find out all the details at The Dempsey Center website