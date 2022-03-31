MDEA Finds Almost 3 Pounds of Fentanyl Concealed in Cans of Food

Fentanyl Seized and Three Arrested

The Maine Drug Enforcement’s North Central Task Force arrested three people and seized suspected fentanyl after a month’s long investigation in Corinth, Maine.

Search Warrant

A search warrant was executed at a Black Road home in Corinth Wednesday by MDEA agents with assistance from the Maine State Police Tactical Team.

Pounds of Fentanyl in Bean Cans

Approximately 2.8 pounds of suspected fentanyl was seized. Authorities said “most of the fentanyl seized was located within sealed cans of beans.” Also Seized in the search was drug proceeds totaling approximately $3000.

MDEA MDEA loading...

Out of State Trafficking

The investigation focused on large quantities of fentanyl being distributed in Penobscot County. The drugs were brought into the state and residence by traffickers from out of state, said officials.

Three People Arrested

Two people from Corinth and one man from Massachusetts were arrested.

A 23-year-old man from Lawrence, MA and the Dominican Republic was taken into custody. Jefferson De La Cruz-Bonilla was charged with Class A Aggravated Trafficking in Schedule W Drugs (Fentanyl).

A husband and wife were also arrested. Dusty Bickford, 36-years-old from Corinth, was charged with Class A Aggravated Trafficking in Schedule W Drugs (Fentanyl). Jessica Bickford, 33-years-old from Corinth, was charged with Class A Aggravated Trafficking in Schedule W Drugs (Fentanyl).

Aggravated Charges

The amount of fentanyl made the charges aggravated for all three people. They were taken to the Penobscot County jail and booked.

MDEA MDEA loading...

Bail Set

Bail was set at $10,000 for Dusty and Jesica Bickford. Jefferson did not have a bail set. The arraignment will be in Bangor.

Reminder of Charges

Law Enforcement officials said, “Those arrested are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.”

Agencies Assisting

Multiple agencies assisted the MDEA, including the Maine State Police, The Massachusetts State Police, Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, and Homeland Security.

Get our free mobile app

Contact MDEA

Contact the MDEA if you know of illegal drug sales in your area. Call the tip line at 1-800-452-6457 or text MDEA to TIP411 (847411).

Spacious Home has Incredible Views with Tons of Privacy, Fort Kent, Maine