Man Dies in Rollover Crash in Corinth, Maine​

A 31-year-old man has died following a rollover crash in Corinth Sunday evening.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office and emergency personnel responded to a report of a single- vehicle crash on the Hudson Road around 7:20 p.m.



​First responders discovered that a 2005 GMC Sierra pick-up truck was traveling west on Route 43 when it went off the road, flipped over and ended up in the woods. The lone occupant of the truck, Cody Crooker of East Corinth, was found dead at the crash site, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

Members of the Corinth Fire Department, Hudson Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance also assisted at the scene.

​A Crash Reconstructionist and Forensic Mappers also were on site Sunday night to investigate. Investigators from the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office continue to work to determine what led to the fatal crash.

Snow was reported to be falling in the region at the time. We'll update this post as more information is made available.

