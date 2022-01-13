Support The Dempsey Center And You Could Win A ‘McDreamy’ Porsche

Sounds good to us, McDreamy!

Maine's own Patrick Dempsey is of course a very famous actor, but for the last several years, he is also known for his charitable contributions. In 1997, Dempsey's mother, Amanda, was diagnosed with cancer, and when she passed in 2014, he helped start the Patrick Dempsey Center at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. In 2009, Dempsey introduced the first Dempsey Challenge, which features cyclists, runners, and walkers. It has become an annual October event in the Lewiston area, raising millions of dollars over the years.

Also, today is his 56th birthday. Patrick Dempsey was born in Lewiston and grew up in the nearby towns of Turner and Buckfield. He of course is best known for his role as neurosurgeon Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd in Grey's Anatomy, but I will always love him as Ronald Miller in "Can't Buy Me Love", one of my favorite '80s movies. I actually remember living in Augusta when it came out, and walking to the theatre in town to see it the day it came out! He has been in quite a few hit films over the years, including "Outbreak", "Scream 3", "Sweet Home Alabama", "Made of Honor", "Valentine's Day", "Transformers: Dark of the Moon", and "Bridget Jones's Baby" just to name a few.

He has been very gracious with the media here in Maine too (although we have yet to get him on The Z Morning Show!) He has appeared on our buddy Dan Cashman's "Nite Show", and has sat down for interviews with News Center, and many others to talk about his acting, his love of auto racing, and the Dempsey Foundation.