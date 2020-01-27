Kobe Bryant’s Fatal Helicopter Crash: Police Identify All 9 Victims Who Lost Their Lives

The police have identified all nine victims of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

As previously reported, the retired NBA star was killed in a fatal crash in Calabasas, California, Sunday (January 26). He had been traveling with eight other people in his private helicopter at the time. According to The New York Times, the group was on their way to basketball practice at Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks.

Among those killed were friends of Gianna, parents, coaches and a pilot.

Kobe Bryant

Gianna Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter

Alyssa Altobelli, Gianna's basketball teammate

John Altobelli, Alyssa's father and a baseball coach at Orange Coast College.

Keri Altobelli, Alyssa's mother.

Christina Mauser, a basketball coach at Harbor Day School.

Payton Chester and her mother Sarah.

Ara Zobayan, the pilot.

The exact cause of the crash is under investigation, but sources told the LA Times, it was more likely caused by bad weather than mechanical issues. However, CNN reports Bryant's helicopter pilot was given clearance to fly under worse-than-normal conditions, which included heavy fog and extremely low visibility.

The sudden death of Bryant, his daughter and the seven other victims have left a country in mourning as tributes continue to pour in from celebrities and fans from around the world. Alicia Keys also kicked off the 2020 Grammys with an emotional tribute for Bryant and Lizzo dedicated her performance to the NBA legend.