UMPI Showcases L.A. Comedian, Campus Acts During Variety Show

You'll enjoy a night of comedy and local talent as the University of Maine at Presque Isle presents its Second Annual Variety Show, Thursday, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m.

The family-friendly Variety Show will be held in the Auditorium in Wieden Hall and will feature acts by students and other members of the campus community. The Variety Show will be hosted by Los Angeles-based stand-up comedian Noah Copfer.

In addition to Copfer’s role as the evening’s emcee and house comedian, the Variety Show will also feature eight acts spotlighting a wide range of talents, including singing, dancing, and musicianship. MoonDance Studios, a local dance group, will also make a special appearance.

Four judges will reperesent faculty, staff, students, and alumni and will review these acts. Judges will select best overall act and most original act. Those attending the event will determine the audience choice act.

UMPI's National Society of Leadership and Success will provide concessions at the show as a fundraiser. As a special treat for a few lucky attendees, UMPI’s Student Activities Office is raffling off a "Best Seat in the House" package. Raffle tickets are free, though how attendees can get them will be revealed the night of the show.

The UMPI Variety Show is free and open to the public.