UMPI Hosting Law Day

The University of Maine at Presque Isle is partnering with the University of Maine School of Law to host a Law Day event.

The Law Day will be held on Thursday, March 5 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Campus Center, providing information for students and community members who are interested in attending law school and pursuing careers in law. The event is free and open to the public.

UMPI President Ray Rice says, “It will be an interactive set of presentations and sessions where attendees can learn all about law school, employment in our legal profession here in Aroostook County and far beyond, and even talk with several local attorneys about their experiences.”

On the agenda for the day: a presentation by Maine Law Interim Dean Dmitry Bam, several breakout sessions, and a panel featuring four local attorneys. Lunch will be included as part of the programming. Participants will also have a chance to learn more about the 3+3 law degree program available at UMPI through an agreement with Maine Law.

Space is limited and pre-registration is required. For more information about Law Day, contact Susan White, UMPI Director of Admissions, at susan.r.white@maine.edu. For more information about the 3+3 Accelerated Law Pathway, contact UMPI’s Admissions Office at 207-768-9532.