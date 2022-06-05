Two Women Killed in Head-on Collision North of Miramichi, N.B.

The RCMP says two women from Dieppe, N.B. died Saturday afternoon following a head-on collision on Route 8 near Bartibog.

Members of the Neguac RCMP, Ambulance New Brunswick and City of Miramichi Fire Department responded shortly after 1:30 p.m. to the collision between a car and a pickup truck.

Investigators believe the car, travelling south on Route 8, crossed the centerline and collided head-on with the northbound pickup truck, according to Constable David Hamel.

Two Women in Car Die in Crash, Driver of Pickup Seriously Injured

The occupants of the car, a 72-year-old woman and a 55-year-old woman both from Dieppe, died at the scene as a result of their injuries. The driver and sole occupant of the pickup was transported to hospital with what were believed to be "non life-threatening injuries," Hamel said. The victims’ identities were not released.

Route 8 was closed for about five hours on Saturday. Members of the Tracadie RCMP, Chaleur Region RCMP, and Miramichi Police Force assisted at the scene. Also assisting were members of the New Brunswick Department of Transportation and Infrastructure and the New Brunswick Department of Justice and Public Safety.

Investigators Work to Determine Cause of Fatal Crash

An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's office are assisting with the police investigation. An autopsy is scheduled to determine both individuals' exact cause of death.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, Constable Hamel said.

It's not known if weather may have been a factor in the crash. We'll post more information as it becomes available.