A drug trafficking investigation in the Woodstock area has led to the arrests of two women and the seizure of six kilograms of crystal methamphetamine.

The New Brunswick RCMP's Federal Serious and Organized Crime unit executed a search warrant at a home on Pine Street in Lower Woodstock on February 25th, according to Sgt. Nick Arbour.



During the search, police seized about four kilograms of what is believed to be crystal meth, along with alleged drug trafficking paraphernalia. A 21-year-old woman from Lower Woodstock was arrested at the scene and was later released pending a future court appearance, Arbour said.

On Wednesday, March 2, police arrested a 19-year-old woman in connection with the investigation and seized an additional two kilograms of what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine. The woman was also released pending a future court appearance. Their names are not being released until formal charges are laid.

Police say the investigation was conducted by the Federal Serious and Organized Crime unit, which has the broad mandate of addressing all types of federal investigations, such as securing Canada's borders, investigating criminality related to national security, serious and organized crime, financial crime, high-level drug enforcement, ensuring the safety of critical infrastructure, as well as enforcing federal laws within New Brunswick.

The investigation is ongoing by New Brunswick RCMP.

Anyone with information about, or who suspects, illegal drug activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact their local police force. Information can also be provided anonymously through New Brunswick Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Parents Should Familiarize Themselves with These Illegal Drugs Knowledge is power, especially when it comes to recognizing and understanding when your child becomes involved with illegal drugs.